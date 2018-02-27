The true stories of creating 'big moment' ad campaigns, from the Super Bowl to John Lewis Christmas

Creating ads that millions of people are desperately waiting to see is quite a novel experience for most creative departments. But what's it really like to work under that sort of pressure? How do you select the right creative teams to work on these "big moment" briefs? How do you manage nervous clients along the way? And what the heck is it like sitting on the sofa watching them play out for the first time and then seeing the social media reaction from real people?

Richard Brim, Adam & Eve DDB's chief creative officer and the man behind John Lewis' Christmas ads, and Danny Brooke-Taylor, a founder of Lucky Generals who created an ad for Amazon's Alexa that launched in this year's US Super Bowl, discuss the thrills and spills in the latest episode of the Campaign podcast powered by Somethin' Else', hosted by Claire Beale.