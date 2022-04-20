Gurjit Degun
Trustpilot looks to Wieden & Kennedy London for integrated brand campaign

Trustpilot: was founded in 2007

Trustpilot, the consumer review platform, has picked Wieden & Kennedy London to work on an integrated brand campaign set to run across TV, online, social and digital.

The agency won the business without a pitch and there was no incumbent on the account.

Trustpilot has briefed Wieden & Kennedy to create a brand platform that will go live in the UK and some European markets.

Alicia Skubick, chief marketing officer at Trustpilot, said: "Trust among consumers and businesses is needed now more than ever before and we're on a mission to make sure this happens. We have ambitious plans ahead and we couldn't think of a better partner than W&K to make this ambition a reality.

"Our new integrated campaign and brand platform will be an integral moment for the evolution of the brand. We look forward to the journey that lies ahead and growing our reputation as a universal symbol of trust."

Trustpilot is a global platform founded in 2007 and hosts more than 144 million reviews.

Ryan Fisher, managing director at Wieden & Kennedy London, said: "Trustpilot has a stellar reputation for transparency and trust and is a popular resource for both customers and businesses, ranking in the top 1% of most visited websites in the world.

"So we're hugely excited to be working with the team to launch a new integrated campaign and brand platform. A moment that we hope will be significant in the brand's evolution."

