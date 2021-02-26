Fayola Douglas
TSB claims BVOD first with Channel 4 deal

Bank will be able to attribute account openings to ads on C4's streaming service.

TSB: data partnership will help measure ad performance

TSB has formed a digital ad partnership with Channel 4 that will enable it to pinpoint whether a broadcast video-on-demand ad viewer goes on to purchase its products.

The data-driven partnership reaches addressable audiences across streaming servcie All 4 through Channel 4's data-matching ad product, Brandm4tch, enabled through partnerships with technology platforms InfoSum and Mediarithmics.

TSB's first-party data is overlaid with Channel 4 BVOD viewers to refine audience targeting and determine the number of households that go on to purchase after being exposed to an ad. 

Morgan Reavey, head of performance marketing at TSB Bank, said: "At TSB we are continually striving to improve data-driven marketing and the broader customer experience.

"It's about using the very best in digital and data to better connect with our customers and non-customers. This partnership demonstrates that commitment, by delivering the right proposition and the right service at the right time, and we are excited to see the results."

Brokered by the7stars the deal runs from today until 28 March. The ad being featured is TSB's "Life made more" by McCann. In the spot, actor David Schwimmer promotes TSB's Spend & Save Current Account and Fix & Flex Loans.

The data-driven activation supports a broader TV, online video, and social campaign across Channel 4, ITV, Sky and YouTube.

