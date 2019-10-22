TSB picks the7stars as media agency

TSB has appointed the7stars to handle its media planning and buying account after a competitive pitch.

The independent shop beat Publicis Groupe agency Blue 449 and Interpublic’s Initiative in the final shoot-out last Tuesday.

Three-year incumbent Vizeum exited the process at an earlier stage and will continue to work on the business until the end of the year.

Goodstuff Communications and Havas Media were also involved earlier in the review. TSB worked with The How to Buy a Gorilla Company on the process.

TSB chief marketing officer Peter Markey, who announced the win on Twitter today (Tuesday), said: "We knowingly issued a tough brief that would really test the mettle of these agencies and they all rose to the challenge.

"Over the last few weeks, we’ve been privileged to work with what I am convinced is some of the world’s best talent in the media business.

"We ran a rigourous process, but it was essential that we got this right, and my team and I are convinced we’ve made the best choice in the7stars. Like us, the7stars is a challenger brand ploughing its own furrow, and that's just what we need."