TSB recruits ex-Specsavers marketer to lead in-house content studio

TSB: relationship with Joint London, which created this 2016 ad, remains intact

The bank has appointed ex-Specsavers marketer Keith Gulliver as head of marketing transformation, social media and content to oversee the launch of the studio, which will combine existing members of the TSB marketing team with talent from Oliver.

Gulliver will report to TSB chief marketing officer Pete Markey, who took on the top role following the retirement of Nigel Gilbert in August. Gulliver and Markey’s careers have previously crossed paths at RSA and Post Office.

It is understood that the launch of The TSB Studio will not impact lead creative agency Joint London, and will instead focus on areas such as online content, customer experience and eCRM.

Markey commented: "I’m delighted to welcome Keith to TSB. e brings a wealth of fantastic experience that will be invaluable to us as we move forward. Keith’s role at TSB is a very future focused role, looking at how we can broaden our marketing operating and agency model while shaping our future brand strategy.

"He will also play a key role in building our internal social and content capabilities to reflect the needs and demands of today’s customers. This includes creating our internal content studio which we are very excited about."

Gulliver added: "TSB is a brand built on strong core values and a clear purpose that runs through everything it does. And it’s that clarity and purpose that make it such an exciting brand to work for.

"I’m really looking forward to playing my part in devising the Bank’s future brand strategy and building on our in-house capabilities so we are more agile, and more connected, to better meet the needs of our customers."

Gulliver started his career in agencies with roles at FCB, M&C Saatchi and Havas, but moving client-side to Centrica. Previous positions include global head of brand at Royal Sun Alliance, where he oversaw the rebrand to RSA, and the Post Office, where he was marketing communications director.

He most recently held the role of interim head of marketing for Specsavers, where he managed the reappointment of Manning Gottlieb OMD to its media account.

Alongside Gulliver, Markey’s senior TSB marketing team now includes head of marketing and engagement Emma Stacey, head of SME marketing Jo Newman, head of marketing research, effectiveness and planning Justin Bell, head of CVM Mark Addleman, and director of brand strategy and partnerships Malcolm Hunter.