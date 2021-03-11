TSB recruits Post Office's Emma Springham as chief marketer

Emma Springham, chief marketing officer at the Post Office, will join TSB in the same role in May.

Springham will be responsible for brand, marketing, customer communications, digital sales journeys and social media.

She replaces Emma Stacey, brand and marketing director, who has been working in the role on an interim basis. Former CMO Pete Markey left last month to become CMO at Boots. Markey has also been CMO at the Post Office, from 2014 to 2016.

Springham began her career at Barclays in 1999 via a graduate scheme before working her way up to the role of senior proposition manager.

The newly appointed chief marketer eventually joined Allianz in 2007, where she spent seven years until landing a role as marketing director at Royal Mail Marketreach.

Springham swapped from Royal Mail to the Post Office in 2018.

“I’m delighted to appoint someone of Emma’s calibre to spearhead our marketing and brand strategy and deliver our ‘Money confidence’ purpose to customers,” Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said.

TSB unveiled its “Money confidence” brand platform at the end of last year with a spot starring Friends actor David Schwimmer, created by McCann UK.

"This is a really exciting time to be joining TSB,” Springham said.

“With a recently refreshed brand that is well recognised and trusted, I’m looking forward to joining the team to continue to deliver its purpose and transform the customer experience.”