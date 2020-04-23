TSB recruits staff to film trio of ads in first work by McCann

TSB has launched its first campaign by newly appointed agency McCann UK, comprising three ads filmed by the bank's staff members.

The 20-second spots focus on initiatives available to support customers facing financial worries caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including repayment holidays on mortgages, loans and credit cards, the bank's fraud refund guarantee and online chat service Smart Agent.

Launching on Saturday (25 April), the campaign will run until July. Media is being handled by the7stars, which was also appointed by the brand last year, replacing Vizeum.

The work was created by Jo Griffin and Ben Buswell.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB, said: "This new campaign has been developed in record time with our friends at McCann and the7stars to highlight to our customers the various ways we can help them at this challenging time. Helping people in local communities is part of our DNA at TSB and we’ve chosen three of our front-line colleagues to help front this new campaign."

McCann was brought on as TSB's lead creative agency last year after the bank split with Joint, which worked with TSB for seven years. The appointment came via McCann's sister agency MRM McCann, which has worked on the bank's CRM business since 2015.