Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

TSB returns to TV after IT breakdown with FOMO ad

New campaign encourages account switching by appealing to 'fear of missing out'.

TSB returns to TV after IT breakdown with FOMO ad

TSB is set to launch its first brand campaign since the IT disaster this year that left up to 1.9 million of its customers unable to access their accounts. The fiasco led to the resignation in September of former chief executive Paul Pester.

The new campaign "Missing out", created by Joint, promotes TSB’s payment of interest to all current account customers, with no monthly fee and no change in terms after a year – an offer that chief marketing officer Pete Markey said was unique in the UK. While this has been mentioned in previous campaigns, this time it is the sole focus.

The TV ad, which airs from 27 December, was directed by Steve Small through Studio AKA, and features the character of Henry the Dog, who has also appeared in previous TSB spots. The media agency is Dentsu Aegis Network.

Despite the negative publicity this year, Markey – who was promoted to CMO in August, following Nigel Gilbert’s retirement – said the bank had weathered the storm and not suffered especially severe damage.

However, he acknowledged: "When you go through a challenge like that, brand metrics are affected. Coverage on social media, net promoter score, non-customer consideration: they are challenged. What’s been great in the last few months is that we’ve seen those measures recover."

TSB’s customer retention levels had held up well "in the scheme of things", Markey claimed. "We’ve still had a good flow of customers joining us even through the more challenging period."

He added that the brand has done "more work to measure sentiment than ever before" and that "customers and non-customers are saying they want us to be back".

In its campaign from January 2018, TSB positioned itself in opposition to the big establishment banks by depicting them as literal fat cats that did nothing for their customers. But unlike the other challenger brands bidding to win customers from the big banks – such as Monzo, Starling and Atom – TSB dates back more than 200 years.

As an "established challenger", Markey said, TSB’s advantage was its branch network. "What we’ve learned from the IT change is how important our branches are," he added. "We know there’s still a customer need and demand for branches – our plan is to use them as an asset of the business. The strength of our brand is people see us a business where people and relationships really matter."

While it may be a while before TSB is widely volunteered as an example of a company with great IT, Markey insisted the pain had been worth it. "We’ve got systems our competitors would be envious of – we’re off the old platform onto a new one. Our NPS on our mobile app is in a stronger position than we were before we migrated."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
l-r: Pritchard, Nightingale, Warren and Lee

How brands must approach the human experience

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #51: Ian Heartfield on Guinness, Tango and Nike

Promoted

December 18, 2018
MEDIA
What type of leader are you?

What type of leader are you?

Promoted

December 18, 2018
Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Why banks don't need love for loyalty

Promoted

December 17, 2018