TSB sponsors Britain's Unsung Heroes documentary on Channel 4

Campaign focuses on role of essential workers during Covid-19.

TSB: idents created by McCann

TSB is sponsoring an hour-long documentary on Channel 4 showcasing the efforts of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Making its debut tomorrow night (Wednesday), Britain's Unsung Heroes follows a group of front-line workers as they show the impact of Covid-19 on their everyday lives.

Created by McCann and ITN Advertising Productions, TSB's sponsorship idents feature staff as they share personal message of thanks to essential workers. Media was handled by the7stars.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB, said: "Working with Channel 4 gives us great platform to say thank you to Britain’s unsung heroes – those people who are helping others, providing services or simply helping us to go about our daily business. 

"We think this is incredibly important and it’s at the heart of our latest 'People helping people' campaign, which also showcases the ways we are helping our customers through this current crisis."

Last month, TSB launched a campaign highlighting initiatives available to customers facing financial worries. It marked McCann’s first work with the brand since the bank split with Joint in December 2019.

Ian Rumsey, director of TV at ITN Productions, added "Alongside the NHS, these are stories from our coronavirus heroes – the key workers who are essential to keep the country functioning during this unprecedented time. 

"For the millions of us living in lockdown, they provide a lifeline and vital service who, despite the threat of the deadly virus, are helping people day in and day out. We simply wouldn’t be able to function without them."

TSB named the7stars as its media agency in October 2019 after a competitive pitch featuring Publicis Groupe agency Blue 449 and Interpublic's Initiative.

Tanzen Barnett, partnerships lead at the7stars, said: "TSB had been looking for a meaningful way to recognise the key workers who are keeping the country on its feet. 

"When Channel 4 came to us with the opportunity to fund a programme celebrating these heroes, we knew it’d be a perfect fit. We’re very excited for everyone to see the programme and hear these amazing, emotional stories."

