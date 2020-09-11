TUI seeks global creative agency to 'unify brand purpose'

TUI is on the search for a global creative agency in a bid to “define a unifying brand purpose” on a worldwide level.

VMLY&R London, which is the incumbent on the UK business, is repitching, with the process currently at the chemistry stage.

Creative pitches will take place this autumn, and an agency is expected to be appointed by the end of the year.

This comes following the expansion of chief marketing officer’s Katie McAlister’s role, which now includes global brand strategy.

“Over the last two years we’ve been moving towards a globally aligned brand strategy,” McAlister told Campaign.

“The importance of brand behaviour and marketing becomes heightened in times of uncertainty and we really recognised that.”

The process is being handled by McAlister and Toby Horry, director of brand and content at TUI, who has also recently been given a global remit.

McAlister continued: “We continue to advertise during the pandemic to provide inspiration and give people something to look forward to. We’re now looking forward to the next phase of our brand story and it’s the perfect time to be applying fresh thinking and applying a global lens.”

In July 2015, Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R – later known as Y&R London – was appointed to TUI’s creative account, taking over from BMB, which had won the business in 2007.

Prior to its merger with VML in September 2018, Y&R London created a campaign for TUI showcasing the relationship between a mother and her daughter.

A spokesperson for VMLY&R told Campaign: "Since winning the UK business over five years ago, VMLY&R has helped Thomson transition to TUI and we are proud of the work we've created along the way with the wonderful TUI team and the record results it has delivered.

“We're excited for the opportunity to expand our remit beyond the UK and look forward to responding to the global brief."

Earlier this week, the new owners of the Thomas Cook brand announced it was set to relaunch as an online travel agent, following the collapse last year of the original company.