TUI tells consumers to 'Live happy' in first major campaign since pandemic

TUI is urging consumers to "Live happy" with the launch today (20 October) of its first post-pandemic campaign, created by Leo Burnett.

The marketing push is spearheaded by a TV ad featuring a series of idyllic shots of holidaymakers swimming under the waves, strolling between mountains and navigating a moped through narrow streets. By the end, the families are back on the sofa at home, before the final tagline asks: “Where next?”.

The campaign will take an “always-on” approach and run indefinitely, broadcasting in 23 countries worldwide. In keeping with the idea of escaping the everyday of life, viewers will notice that there's not even a hint of the pandemic in the ad.

Directed by Kinga Burza, the TV spot will also air across digital and social. Media planning and buying is by Mediacom.

Speaking to Campaign, Katie McAlister, chief marketing officer for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “What we want to communicate is the essence of holidays, which enrich your life and help you live happier, but also the breadth of what we do at TUI. I suppose the ultimate objective post-pandemic is to inspire people to go back on holiday because we’re all really missing that inspiration.”

In an interview with Campaign in January, McAlister said Leo Burnett's remit would be “relaunching the brand into the post-Covid world”.

The campaign is the first after Leo Burnett won the account in January, following a five-month pitch, gaining the account from then-incumbent VMLY&R.

McAlister added: “We worked on brand strategy and purpose as soon as the pandemic happened. Like, how do we emerge from this? How do we reiterate what we stand for? We then repitched our creative agency, met the fabulous Leo Burnett, and it brought our purpose to life for us.”

As the world tentatively moves towards post-pandemic living, the issue of advertising travel safely and responsibly was undoubtedly on TUI and Leo Burnett’s minds.

Chaka Sobhani, chief creative officer for Leo Burnett, said: “We wouldn’t ever convey anything irresponsibly. One of the things that has come through all of the tragedies and hard times is that when people feel ready for it, they really want to get back out into the world. That doesn't mean to say that everyone's ready to do it straight away – that’s a personal choice for everyone."

“From a TV point of view, we're saying when you're ready, we're here – wherever you want to go, and whatever type of experience you want to have.”