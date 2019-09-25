Turkey of the Week: An ad both Remainers and Brexiters can hate



It has taken more than three years, but Brexit Day is almost here (we're told)! A historic occasion for the ages.

Whatever you think about the wisdom of the UK leaving the European Union, it's a pretty massive deal, with fundamental ramifications for every aspect of our lives – economic, societal and cultural. As political decisions go, it really doesn't get any bigger than this.

This is why many took seriously the widespread reports that the government would spend as much as £100m (one hundred million pounds!) on a national ad campaign informing people to "get ready" for Brexit.

Just imagine how eager the Campaign team were to see how the government would crack it. The stakes couldn't be higher, with people rightly concerned about spiralling food prices, a deep recession and whether the health service will be able to recruit enough doctors and nurses.

Instead, we are served with a communications abomination. It pains me to see the good and talented people of Engine wasted for such cynical and sinister propaganda.

Whether it's the internal-comms vibe of the bored voiceover lady or the budget-busting B-roll footage of people walking through airports or snorkelling, there's something here for both Remainers and Brexiters to hate.

The first thing we're told is "travelling to the EU is going to change" and that "there's things you need to check".

Such as?

"Check your passport is valid for travel to Europe."

"Check that you have the right driving documents and check your travel insurance covers all your healthcare needs."

And don't forget to visit the website, where you can fill in a questionnaire for a sneak preview of the true administrative horror that awaits anyone who is an EU national, a business owner or a student.

Er, and that's it. Fin. If you even noticed this film appear on telly, you'd have forgotten about it.

Perhaps this is all a surreal attempt to induce the country into a coma and, after years of slumber, we'll collectively wake up to discover this political crisis was a bad dream. Or maybe it's just a case of crap in, crap out.

Client Cabinet Office

Title Get ready for Brexit

Agency Engine