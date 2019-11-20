Turkey of the Week: Aldi fails to entertain and Kevin refuses to die with dignity



2016 saw a fresh-faced Kevin the Carrot grace our screens for the first time in Aldi’s festive spot, the aptly named "Christmas carrot".

Two years later, Campaign’s Adwatch of the Year found Aldi's 2018 Kevin ad to be the most-liked Christmas spot of the year, outperforming Sanisbury’s "The big night" and Asda’s "Bring Christmas home".

However, in the wise words of Christopher Nolan’s Batman: "You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

This year’s spot rides on the coat-talis of campaigns past, with a once-relevant Robbie Williams low-key-promoting his Christmas album as the voice of Kevin in Aldi’s "Christmas spectacular".

First teased with the emergence of Brummie Brussels sprouts, the Leafy Blinders, it begins with the once-lovable protagonist Kevin tied to a grater.

Want to find out more about Russell Sprout and his gang of foul friends? Hard luck, because Kev’s off to a big-top tent (in a seemingly random reference to 2018’s most irritating musical, The Greatest Showman).

A stagelight shines on the carrot as the opening chords of Williams' 1998 track Let Me Entertain You begins to play. The Robster proceeds to butcher one of his most famous songs in the name of – well, Christmas, I guess.

In a lot of ways, Kevin would’ve been better off quietly accepting his fate at the hands of the Leafy Blinders.

Title "Christmas spectacular"

Agency McCann UK

Production company Stink