Emmet McGonagle
Added 20 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: Aldi fails to entertain and Kevin refuses to die with dignity

Kevin returns for the fourth year running, but perhaps that's the, er, root of the problem.


2016 saw a fresh-faced Kevin the Carrot grace our screens for the first time in Aldi’s festive spot, the aptly named "Christmas carrot".

Two years later, Campaign’s Adwatch of the Year found Aldi's 2018 Kevin ad to be the most-liked Christmas spot of the year, outperforming Sanisbury’s "The big night" and Asda’s "Bring Christmas home".

However, in the wise words of Christopher Nolan’s Batman: "You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." 

This year’s spot rides on the coat-talis of campaigns past, with a once-relevant Robbie Williams low-key-promoting his Christmas album as the voice of Kevin in Aldi’s "Christmas spectacular".

First teased with the emergence of Brummie Brussels sprouts, the Leafy Blinders, it begins with the once-lovable protagonist Kevin tied to a grater.

Want to find out more about Russell Sprout and his gang of foul friends? Hard luck, because Kev’s off to a big-top tent (in a seemingly random reference to 2018’s most irritating musical, The Greatest Showman).

A stagelight shines on the carrot as the opening chords of Williams' 1998 track Let Me Entertain You begins to play. The Robster proceeds to butcher one of his most famous songs in the name of – well, Christmas, I guess.

In a lot of ways, Kevin would’ve been better off quietly accepting his fate at the hands of the Leafy Blinders.

Title "Christmas spectacular"
Agency McCann UK
Production company Stink

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

Promoted

November 18, 2019
Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Promoted

November 14, 2019