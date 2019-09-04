Gurjit Degun
Turkey of the Week: Audi's social media series misses the mark

There could have been a much better way of executing this.

Getting a social film right is a difficult task: you want to make something that’s different to the usual way people see your brand on TV and you want to tap into culture in a way that will actually interest viewers.

Unfortunately, Audi's social media campaign has failed to pique my interest. The three videos follow presenters Ortis Deley and Georgie Barrat as they take a road trip from the UK to the car brand’s electric mobility production facility in Brussels. I would much rather watch a car driving through some mountains than listen to these two drone on. The exchange between them is stiff and too cringeworthy to watch in full. 

There could have been a much better way of executing this – perhaps send the duo on a road trip that they actually want to go on and stop asking them to name check all the features of the car in every sentence?

Title E-tron charge ahead
Agency We Are Social
Brand Audi UK
Client Emma Page, social media lead

