Turkey of the Week: BP's biggest corporate campaign is rife with problems

It would be easy to criticise BP’s "Possibilities everywhere" campaign because the problems it is proposing to solve were entirely of its own making. After all, we wouldn’t need to encourage people to use new forms of energy if BP hadn’t been pushing petrol-based products on us so successfully for so many years.

But the main issue with these ads is that they’re just not very good. The vignettes are too obvious (from the romantic play on the campaign title to Brits going on about the weather to the old man selling a silly-sounding coffee), the writing isn’t good enough and the craft is pedestrian.

Brand BP

Client Duncan Blake, director of brand

Agency Ogilvy New York