Nicola Kemp
Added 49 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the week: BrewDog's 'Beer for girls' campaign misses the point

When you have to add a #sarcasm hashtag to your marketing campaign it is safe to assume that you have missed the mark.

Turkey of the week: BrewDog's 'Beer for girls' campaign misses the point

It might have been the hangover from the uncomfortable tension between JWT London’s "F**k the pay gap" campaign and its f**king huge gender pay gap, but my heart sank when I saw BrewDog’s "Beer for girls".

The beer brand said the product was a "clarion call to close the gender pay gap in the UK and around the world". But back in the real world I’m not convinced that a beer for girls will tackle gender equality as much as something more tangible – quotas for example. Or what exactly gives BrewDog the right to be in this space? 

When you have to add a #sarcasm hashtag to your marketing campaign it is safe to assume that you have missed the mark. 

In a week where we have seen the cold hard data on the continued inequality in the advertising industry, the flurry of meaningless International Women’s Day marketing doesn’t seem that funny. The danger is amid all the virtue-signalling and bandwagoning nothing meaningful gets done.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

Promoted

March 05, 2018

Heroes of the mobile age: industry leaders and visionaries - from brands to tech giants - reveal how to maximise mobile

MEDIA
How to ramp up your mobile experience

Promoted

March 02, 2018

How to ramp up your mobile experience

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

February 28, 2018

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

MEDIA
Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)

Promoted

February 28, 2018

Laura Jordan Bambach: TV that makes me feel lucky (and guilty)