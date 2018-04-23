Turkey of the week: British Gas' soggy cover-wrap puts off commuters

One after the other, they reached forth to pick up a paper, before recoiling back at the sight of a water stain on the Metro at the top of the pile. A momentary calculation followed – should I dig down for an unspoiled copy, they thought? Yet, with a lazy shrug, they dismissed the idea and made for the barriers, pondering how to entertain themselves during the journey.

Except, the newspapers weren’t soaking wet at all; commuters were, in fact, seeing British Gas’ cover-wrap promoting its Local Heroes home maintenance services. The cover had been cleverly designed to appear soaked-through, partially obscuring the line, "Need a plumber pronto?"

Unfortunately, as far as Campaign could tell, the ad was far too clever for its own good. It succeeded in convincing readers with its water stain graphic, but to the extent of dissuading them from picking it up – and therefore probably preventing them from clocking the British Gas logo tucked away in the bottom corner. Shame.

Brand: British Gas

Agency: Ogilvy UK