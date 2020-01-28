Turkey of the Week: Britvic's Dry January campaign lacks fizz

Dry January provides an annual opportunity for marketers to push non-alcoholic drinks, notably alcohol-free beer or no-booze botanical "spirits". This month Britvic has teamed up with recipe delivery company Feast Box to provide an alcohol-free drink pairing menu. Feast Box delivers the raw ingredients to customers who pick dishes from menus to cook at home.

The campaign suggests pairing your citrusy 7-Up Free with spicier dishes, suggesting the soda will "cleanse your palate and bring your food dishes to life". But the problem is, I just don’t really need to be given ideas of what to eat with my 7-Up and Robinsons Cordials.

While promoting healthy alcohol consumption is an honourable idea, the pretentious campaign seems unnecessary. Of course, if you need a dish recommendation for your can of Pepsi Max, you know where to look.

Title Deliciously Dry Jan

Brand Britvic

Agency In-house and Cirkle