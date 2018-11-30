Simon Gwynn
Turkey of the Week: BT drains the joy out of Christmas

At least Ebenezer Scrooge had a strong point of view.

It would take a cruel individual indeed to mock Rio Ferdinand’s description of enjoying a relaxed Christmas Day with his children and new fiancée. But that’s enough about me – let’s get back to these terribly uninspiring ads, which make Christmas sound about as magical as a day spent preparing your tax return. Bonus points for the hint of cosmic terror in the eyes of each of these celebrities as they force themselves to laugh at their own non-jokes.

Brand BT
Client Zaid Al-Qassab, chief brand and marketing officer, BT Group
Title "Christmas connections"
Agency The Outfit

