Turkey of the Week: BT drains the joy out of Christmas

It would take a cruel individual indeed to mock Rio Ferdinand’s description of enjoying a relaxed Christmas Day with his children and new fiancée. But that’s enough about me – let’s get back to these terribly uninspiring ads, which make Christmas sound about as magical as a day spent preparing your tax return. Bonus points for the hint of cosmic terror in the eyes of each of these celebrities as they force themselves to laugh at their own non-jokes.

Brand BT

Client Zaid Al-Qassab, chief brand and marketing officer, BT Group

Title "Christmas connections"

Agency The Outfit