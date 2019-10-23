Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 52 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: BT's Dickens/Stormzy mash-up is sadly uninspired

'Beyond limits'? 'Limited imagination' seems more apt for this campaign.


BT has an incredible initiative that will teach tech skills to millions of children. But I’m guessing you missed that message. 

Because the company's biggest brand campaign in 20 years falls flat. It follows a schoolgirl walking alone at night through the streets of London (someone call her parents) while reciting Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities

Is she walking into a new world filled with robots that she’ll fight off using BT’s 5G? Is she about to break into song, rapping along to Stormzy’s Blinded by Your Grace, Pt 2? No, the ad never reaches a climax, ending with the girl entering her tech-savvy classroom. You’d be forgiven for having switched off (your attention or your telly) one minute before that.

The out-of-home executions are also forgettable, carrying apocalyptic messages such as: "Technology will save us." 

Unfortunately, even with a massive investment behind it, this campaign lacks the imagination and creativity to captivate viewers beyond the stirring soundtrack. 

Title Beyond limits
Agency Saatchi & Saatchi
Brand BT

Orianna Rosa Royle

Orianna Rosa Royle recommends

BT mocked for 'generic' brand logo

Read more

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Marketing director

Job description: Marketing director

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Tell us about Search

Tell us about Search

Promoted

October 15, 2019
Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Why magazines still matter, define and drive change

Promoted

October 14, 2019