Turkey of the Week: BT's Dickens/Stormzy mash-up is sadly uninspired



BT has an incredible initiative that will teach tech skills to millions of children. But I’m guessing you missed that message.

Because the company's biggest brand campaign in 20 years falls flat. It follows a schoolgirl walking alone at night through the streets of London (someone call her parents) while reciting Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities.

Is she walking into a new world filled with robots that she’ll fight off using BT’s 5G? Is she about to break into song, rapping along to Stormzy’s Blinded by Your Grace, Pt 2? No, the ad never reaches a climax, ending with the girl entering her tech-savvy classroom. You’d be forgiven for having switched off (your attention or your telly) one minute before that.

The out-of-home executions are also forgettable, carrying apocalyptic messages such as: "Technology will save us."

Unfortunately, even with a massive investment behind it, this campaign lacks the imagination and creativity to captivate viewers beyond the stirring soundtrack.

Title Beyond limits

Agency Saatchi & Saatchi

Brand BT