James Page
Added 49 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the week: Bud Light's 'Dilly dilly' catchphrase falls flat this side of the pond

James Page is going to stick with saying 'cheers' after watching Bud Light's new campaign.

My vocabulary usually grows after hearing the latest viral-worthy catchphrase, but Bud Light’s "Dilly dilly" just made me cringe. A lot. 

Despite the brand making "Dilly dilly" a pop culture phenomenon in the US, the attempt to replicate that viral success is failing to connect with a British audience. 

The ad is trying too hard, with the medieval setting drawing upon the popularity of Game of Thrones and the phrase being repeated nine times in its 30-second duration.

To paraphrase the Oscar-snubbed masterpiece Mean Girls, stop trying to make dilly dilly happen, it’s not going to happen. At least not in the pubs I go to.

Brand: Bud Light
Agency: Wieden & Kennedy

