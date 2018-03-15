Turkey of the week: Bud Light's 'Dilly dilly' catchphrase falls flat this side of the pond

My vocabulary usually grows after hearing the latest viral-worthy catchphrase, but Bud Light’s "Dilly dilly" just made me cringe. A lot.

Despite the brand making "Dilly dilly" a pop culture phenomenon in the US, the attempt to replicate that viral success is failing to connect with a British audience.

The ad is trying too hard, with the medieval setting drawing upon the popularity of Game of Thrones and the phrase being repeated nine times in its 30-second duration.

To paraphrase the Oscar-snubbed masterpiece Mean Girls, stop trying to make dilly dilly happen, it’s not going to happen. At least not in the pubs I go to.

Brand: Bud Light

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy