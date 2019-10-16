Simon Gwynn
How long?
Turkey of the Week: Budweiser's ad is offensive to my people

Sergio Ramos ain't it, chief.


Officially, I’m a supporter of Sheffield Wednesday – a team I picked arbitrarily at the start of primary school, having no family roots in my home town. But because I like pretending to be associated with winners as much as anyone else, I’ve also borrowed my dad’s team, Liverpool FC, reigning champions of Europe, first of their name, breaker of Kelvin MacKenzie etc. 

That tribal affiliation means I have a deep loathing for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who committed an appalling foul on Mo Salah in the 2018 Champions League final, causing Liverpool’s star striker to miss most of the match, ending with yet another trophy for tedious old Real. 

This was hardly a one-off – Ramos has long been known as one of the dirtiest players out there – so it was staggering to see him venerated as a legend in an ad for the world’s biggest beer brand. I can only assume Salah, an actual role model, was too busy advocating for women’s rights in his native Egypt and spreading social harmony in Merseyside to make the shoot.

Brand Budweiser
Title It's in all of us to taste greatness
Agency Deutsch NY

