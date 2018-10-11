Turkey of the Week: We Buy Any old idea

It’s not that parodies of hit films in ads are necessarily without merit – this recent Moneysupermarket spot proves otherwise.

But if you’re going to do one, you better make sure the standard of your joke lives up to the source material, especially if you’re making use of something as venerable as The Godfather. Needless to say, this weak comic sketch does not.

Making matters worse, the first thing it called to mind for this viewer wasn’t Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, but this 2016 stinker from Carling, which was just as uninspired as WeBuyAnyHome’s effort, but had the additional distinction of being one of the most baffling two minutes ever recorded on camera.

Brand: WeBuyAnyHome

Title: The Godfather

Agency: Stack