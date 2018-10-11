Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: We Buy Any old idea

A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults.

It’s not that parodies of hit films in ads are necessarily without merit – this recent Moneysupermarket spot proves otherwise.

But if you’re going to do one, you better make sure the standard of your joke lives up to the source material, especially if you’re making use of something as venerable as The Godfather. Needless to say, this weak comic sketch does not.

Making matters worse, the first thing it called to mind for this viewer wasn’t Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, but this 2016 stinker from Carling, which was just as uninspired as WeBuyAnyHome’s effort, but had the additional distinction of being one of the most baffling two minutes ever recorded on camera.

Brand: WeBuyAnyHome
Title: The Godfather
Agency: Stack

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Vodafone helps young people find jobs

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

Vodafone helps young people find jobs

AGENCY
Six trends shaping experiential

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Six trends shaping experiential

MEDIA
The future is Z-shaped: the five ways to protect your talent pool

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

The future is Z-shaped: the five ways to protect your talent pool

AGENCY
"The future will bring more change, but some rules will remain"

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

"The future will bring more change, but some rules will remain"