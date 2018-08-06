Omar Oakes
Turkey of the week: Carabao's debut UK spot lacks energy

A confusing and bloated introduction of brand mascot Clive requires an energy drink just to sit through all 30 seconds of Carabao's first UK TV ad.

Despite the lurid Pythonesque animation and the creepy voiceover, it actually gets off to a promising start: Clive is a carabao and has a story to tell about how an ageing rockstar from Thailand created an energy drink. 

But the exoticism of the creature and the founder are quickly forgotten and instead a laundry list of target consumers is trotted out, complete with their own stock images: woman asleep on train, not-too-bright student, and stressed-out mother.

These are, according to Carabao: "bonkers people with bonkers lives!" Hmm. 

The most heinous offence is giving over the last third of a 30-second spot to promoting a cash giveaway: 10 seconds is precious time when trying to introduce your brand to a new UK market. A disappointing debut. 

Brand: Carabao
Title: Clive the Carabao
Client: John Luck, chief marketing officer
Agency: Snap London

