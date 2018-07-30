Turkey of the week: Carphone Warehouse's Mowbli makes an unwelcome return

After being used to great emotional effect to help bring the boring world of mobile phone deals to life, Mowbli was pensioned off in 2008, at about the same time that Nokia was finding that customers had fallen out of love with it too.

In its debut work from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mowbli is back – and what a dislikeable smartphone he’s turned into. Aside from my admittedly irrational dislike of this imaginary brand character, surely it would have been nice to see both the brand and agency come up with an original and new idea?

Brand: Carphone Warehouse

Agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO