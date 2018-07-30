Jeremy Lee
Turkey of the week: Carphone Warehouse's Mowbli makes an unwelcome return

Older readers may remember Mowbli, Carphone Warehouse's cutesy Nokia-style mobile phone mascot with arms and legs and a character of his own.

After being used to great emotional effect to help bring the boring world of mobile phone deals to life, Mowbli was pensioned off in 2008, at about the same time that Nokia was finding that customers had fallen out of love with it too.

In its debut work from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Mowbli is back – and what a dislikeable smartphone he’s turned into. Aside from my admittedly irrational dislike of this imaginary brand character, surely it would have been nice to see both the brand and agency come up with an original and new idea?

Brand: Carphone Warehouse
Agency: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

