Turkey of the Week: Chanel No5 is giving us a Christmas nightmare

It has been said before and I’ll say it again – using celebrities in ads doesn’t mean it’ll be great. Unfortunately, Chanel has fallen into that trap at a time when other ads on TV are some of the best work of the year.

This spot, featuring Lily-Rose Depp gazing into a snow globe and being "amazed" by the fragrance inside, is cringeworthy. From the odd singing to the actress staring confusingly into the globe, everything about this film makes me want to change the channel.

