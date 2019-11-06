Turkey of the Week: Cineworld's Christmas ad is utter carnage

As festive fever slowly takes over the nation, Cineworld's Christmas campaign misses the mark.

"Take the guesswork out of gifting this Christmas" features a family playing a wholesome game of charades. A girl in a red onesie steps up, revealing her topic to be a film with two words. She transforms into a series of characters, with nods to Star Wars, Spider-Man, Frozen 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, ending with Wonder Woman, who obliterates the living room in an unprovoked attack. Devastation ensues as debris falls through the air. It's how I feel watching this ad.

The remaining family members guess the films – most likely fearing the God-like powers of their onesie-wearing relative – before finding out that they are all, in fact, correct (a move frowned upon in the strict charades community).

While incorporating a popular Christmas game into the campaign is not a surprising move, Cineworld seems to have lost its purpose between the lightsabers and explosions.

Title Take the guesswork out of gifting this Christmas

Agency Twelve

Brand Cineworld