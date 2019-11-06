Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: Cineworld's Christmas ad is utter carnage

Who knew charades could cause so much pain?

As festive fever slowly takes over the nation, Cineworld's Christmas campaign misses the mark.

"Take the guesswork out of gifting this Christmas" features a family playing a wholesome game of charades. A girl in a red onesie steps up, revealing her topic to be a film with two words. She transforms into a series of characters, with nods to Star Wars, Spider-Man, Frozen 2 and Top Gun: Maverick, ending with Wonder Woman, who obliterates the living room in an unprovoked attack. Devastation ensues as debris falls through the air. It's how I feel watching this ad. 

The remaining family members guess the films – most likely fearing the God-like powers of their onesie-wearing relative – before finding out that they are all, in fact, correct (a move frowned upon in the strict charades community). 

While incorporating a popular Christmas game into the campaign is not a surprising move, Cineworld seems to have lost its purpose between the lightsabers and explosions.

Title Take the guesswork out of gifting this Christmas
Agency Twelve
Brand Cineworld

