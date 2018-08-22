Turkey of the week: Coca-Cola's advertising has fallen far from the hilltop

I can picture the hope in their eyes flicker out at the sight of the dopey guy in Coke’s latest ad, who exclaims, "I just love Coke!" Cue the frenzied kaleidoscope of cliché images and terrible cover song, which have become all-too familiar elements in the marketing churned out by the soft drink lately. How could it be that the brand responsible for an advertising milestone celebrating diversity and harmony has now become the worst perpetrator of crass, meaningless commercial crap? It’s a very long way from the hilltop indeed.

Brand: Coca-Cola

Client: Alec Mellor, marketing manager

Agency: McCann Europe