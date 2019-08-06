Emmet McGonagle
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: Coca-Cola's giant tongue leaves a bad taste

This tongue is... err, unsettling.


Joining the ranks of strange, animated creatures such as Peperami’s Animal and the Cheestrings guy, Coca-Cola introduced a giant tongue for its unsettling summer campaign.

The ad follows a downbeat commuter as she looks back on her friendship with a six-foot animated tongue, which could conceivably be a descendant of the eponymous character from 1990s Robin Williams film Flubber. The tongue and its nostalgic owner go through a series of Hallmark moments, from wiping out on the ski slopes to catching waves on a beach getaway.

It looks like a deeply traumatic experience that we wouldn’t wish on anyone – except maybe Flubber fans. 

Title Magic of Coke taste 
Client Walter Susini, marketing director for western Europe 
Agency Wieden & Kennedy London

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #58 Rob Fletcher

Promoted

July 31, 2019
MEDIA
Five 5G myths debunked

Five 5G myths debunked

Promoted

July 30, 2019
MEDIA
Creativity can regain its ambition here

Creativity can regain its ambition here

Promoted

July 29, 2019