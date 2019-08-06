Turkey of the Week: Coca-Cola's giant tongue leaves a bad taste



Joining the ranks of strange, animated creatures such as Peperami’s Animal and the Cheestrings guy, Coca-Cola introduced a giant tongue for its unsettling summer campaign.

The ad follows a downbeat commuter as she looks back on her friendship with a six-foot animated tongue, which could conceivably be a descendant of the eponymous character from 1990s Robin Williams film Flubber. The tongue and its nostalgic owner go through a series of Hallmark moments, from wiping out on the ski slopes to catching waves on a beach getaway.

It looks like a deeply traumatic experience that we wouldn’t wish on anyone – except maybe Flubber fans.

Title Magic of Coke taste

Client Walter Susini, marketing director for western Europe

Agency Wieden & Kennedy London