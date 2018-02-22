Turkey of the week: Confused.com bungles ad thanks to James Corden's antics

The bumbling actor returns for another Confused.com spot that sees him being ripped off again and again by the same shady car mechanic. But the joke falls flat, leaving you to wonder if Corden should even be driving with his embarrassing lack of car knowledge and total gullibility. The brand seems to have a knack for obnoxious advertising, but the bigger problem might be that all of Confused.com’s Corden ads blur together into one indistinguishable irritation.

Brand: Confused.com

Title: Las Vegas road trip

Agency: Karmarama

Client: Paul Troy, chief brand officer