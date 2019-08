What’s this? Yet another example of an advertising agency "creating culture", which we hear so much about from certain quarters?

Oh no – it’s a rehash of a 30-year-old sci-fi sitcom that was beloved by trainee accountants and the sort of people who enjoy doing the Time Warp at office Christmas parties.

Borrowing from culture is nothing to be ashamed of, however lowbrow it might be. Just try to find examples that are a brand fit.

Brand The AA

Title Stellar rescue

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB