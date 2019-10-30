Turkey of the Week: Duracell Bunny ends 40-year silence (but has nothing to say)

After four decades, the Duracell Bunny can finally speak. Unfortunately, he sounds like a low-budget superhero in the brand's latest campaign, "Power on".

"Bunny coming through," a grating voice calls, paving the way for the rabbit’s first appearance since Wunderman Thompson UK won Duracell in April.

Charisma soon goes awry in "Bunny vs aliens" as the mascot becomes a sort of Doctor Dolittle for depleted tech, giving a motivational speech to a government-standard megaphone before fleeing into the distance, signing off with: "Gotta go, gadgets to save."

"Gamer", on the other hand, follows angst-ridden teen Kate as she games away her heartbreak over ex-boyfriend Tristan. The bunny shows up for some quick exposition and leaves Kate to continue her gaming kill streak, never acknowledging the athleisure-wearing bunny who just changed the batteries.

Who is Tristan? Who broke up with whom? Is there any chance of a reconciliation between Kate and Tristan, affectionately known by the ship name "Kristen" among their peers? We will never know.

The final of the three spots, "Remote", follows a family as they desperately try to avoid a Planet Earth-esque depiction of an elephant orgy. Luckily, the bunny steps in to end what he describes as a "cringefest" – a term we will come to know as the "LOL" of 2019.

In this case, though, "Cringefest" feels like a pretty appropriate description.

Title Power on

Agency Wunderman Thompson UK

Brand Duracell