Turkey of the Week: Ed Sheeran's Heinz ad is missing secret sauce

Well, that’s the lesson of this cheesy new spot for Heinz Tomato Ketchup, which was prompted by a direct message from the singer Ed Sheeran.

In the ad, Sheeran recreates a visit to a "super posh" restaurant where the staff are horrified when he gets out his tomato ketchup after deciding the "farm to table" meal in front of him had something missing.

The premise is suspicious – waiters in fancy restaurants generally try to bend over backwards to help you with anything – but the execution under delivers too.

The set looks like a posh restaurant from 20 years ago – from the chandeliers to the older woman with blow-dried hair and a small dog on her lap – and it’s confusing that the voiceover is talking about the concept as an idea when it’s actually come to life.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Sheeran’s Instagram followers have gone mad for the partnership but you can’t help but wonder what might have been.

Advertiser Kraft Heinz

Client Kiki Jin, marketing director

Agency David Miami