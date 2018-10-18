Omar Oakes
Turkey of the Week: Eva Green fails to distract from Jaguar's nonsensical spot

Jaguar could have done so much more to promote its first all-electric SUV.

To some libidinally charged people, Eva Green may indeed be so visually stunning that one fails to notice she is inexplicably taking a wild animal for a walk during a jaunt through a thunderstorm.

But I’d like to think that most consumers are right-minded enough to see through this nonsense. With messaging as painfully literal as this, is anyone persuaded or influenced to do anything other than yawn?

Brand Jaguar
Client Eric Labourier, head of global advertising
Title "A breed apart"
Agency Spark44

