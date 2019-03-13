Turkey of the Week: Facebook's ad can't rewrite its dark history

Facebook can add a tin ear to its brass neck in its catalogue of deficiencies with this ill-judged and ill-timed ad boasting of the measures the company takes to prevent bullying "not just online but also offline". Of course, any attempt to improve standards and prevent bullying should be welcomed. But given Facebook's intransigence in providing a safe environment – despite being called out on numerous occasions – action rather than advertising should be its primary focus. Sorry Sandhya from Brighton – I fear you’re contributing to advertising’s trust deficit. And don’t get me started on Facebook’s tax arrangements…

Client: Facebook