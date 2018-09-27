Brittaney Kiefer
Turkey of the Week: Fiat's cliched coming-of-age ad misses a key point

Owning a car is no longer the ultimate symbol of growing up.

Fiat’s ad for the 500X is riddled with clichés about twenty-somethings and should have been cut shorter by at least 30 seconds. But neither of these flaws is the biggest problem. Fiat’s story about a young woman finding solace for turning 30 after receiving a car feels outdated in light of research that has found that millennials tend to value experiences over ownership. A new car is no longer the ultimate status symbol among many consumers, so this brand may want to rethink who it is trying to reach and how.

Brand Fiat
Client Kate Barrett, brand communications manager
Agency Krow Communications

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

September 27, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

September 24, 2018

