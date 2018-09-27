Turkey of the Week: Fiat's cliched coming-of-age ad misses a key point

Fiat’s ad for the 500X is riddled with clichés about twenty-somethings and should have been cut shorter by at least 30 seconds. But neither of these flaws is the biggest problem. Fiat’s story about a young woman finding solace for turning 30 after receiving a car feels outdated in light of research that has found that millennials tend to value experiences over ownership. A new car is no longer the ultimate status symbol among many consumers, so this brand may want to rethink who it is trying to reach and how.

Brand Fiat

Client Kate Barrett, brand communications manager

Agency Krow Communications