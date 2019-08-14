Turkey of the Week: Galaxy jumps on the self-care bandwagon

Galaxy’s latest ad follows a frenetic woman trying to do it all – juggling a career with being a good mother, partner, mentor and activist. It ends with her telling all the competing voices and demands to "shut up", then grabbing a bar of Galaxy chocolate and walking serenely into the horizon. The brand’s message for women is to choose pleasure and take time to look after themselves.

While the craft of the ad is decent, its sentiment doesn’t sit well with me. The concept of self-care has been commercialised by brands, which promote the idea that a face mask, detox tea or bar of chocolate could be a quick fix to stress and anxiety. I’d rather Galaxy focus on the pleasure of chocolate while entertaining me, instead of positioning its product as an alleviator to the wider pressures that all women face. Jumping on the self-care bandwagon is a lazy tactic, and I’m tired of brands trying to empower me for a sale.

Client Sarah Mellor, brand director

Agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO