Turkey of the week: Go Outdoors' singing canine belongs in the doghouse

Oh look, a singing dog! No wonder this happy-clappy family is so excited to be on a Go Outdoors adventure holiday when Fido can belt out an upbeat pop number while chasing after a frisbee. Personally I'd Google "pet exorcisms", but each to their own.

This really is a tour de force in cliché and does nothing to allay fears that the holiday ads category has just become a seasonal wall of noise. Any real attempt to build brand equity seems to have been left in the doghouse.

Brand: Go Outdoors

Agency: Driven