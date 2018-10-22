Turkey of the Week: Huel's TV debut lacks energy

The cutaways from activities to real food, then back to a fun life, and then to someone drinking Huel, are cluttered and confusing, even if – as the voiceover says – "over 25 million meals" have been sold. And the very premise of this ad is misleading – surely such strenuous activities require wholesome nutritious food, not this "powdered" stuff that Huel is flogging?

The fast-paced soundtrack and a voiceover explaining the product's cheapness just add to the low-grade feel. Huel clearly wants a quick hit by telling the nation that it’s cheap and easy to down one of its powders and get on with your day.

Brand Huel

Agency And Rising