Turkey of the Week: Iceland freezes out creativity for Christmas

Where there’s a partnership to be had at Christmas, it has got to be a feel-good children’s film that even adults look forward to watching. For that reason, I commend Iceland for its partnership with Disney’s Frozen 2.

But the supermarket has missed a massive opportunity to create a film that is as warming and funny as the first Frozen film. Instead, it has ended up with some terrible acting and a bog-standard ad that reminds you that the sequel to the film is out soon.

Title "The magic of frozen"

Client Neil Hayes, marketing director, Iceland

Agency In-house

Production company Walt Disney Animation Studios