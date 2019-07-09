Turkey of the Week: An Itch that can't be unscratched

If the plan was to create an ad that would get stuck in people's craw, mission accomplished.

Following in the musical footsteps of GoCompare.com’s Gio Compario, Itch’s campaign – featuring the musical stylings of feline MC Fleazy-E – has managed to rustle up a migraine-inducing spot worthy of breaking your television altogether and stumbling into the great outdoors in search of a life of solitude.

In its defence, "Bad scratching" is just one drop in the ocean of quirky campaigns trying to appeal to the dabbing, fidget-spinning, meme-loving teens. However, while I’m a sucker for the odd animal video, a cat in a tracksuit does not a good ad make.

