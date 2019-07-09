Emmet McGonagle
Turkey of the Week: An Itch that can't be unscratched

Itch reaches new heights of annoying with a vinyl-scratching spot.

If the plan was to create an ad that would get stuck in people's craw, mission accomplished.

Following in the musical footsteps of GoCompare.com’s Gio Compario, Itch’s campaign – featuring the musical stylings of feline MC Fleazy-E – has managed to rustle up a migraine-inducing spot worthy of breaking your television altogether and stumbling into the great outdoors in search of a life of solitude.

In its defence, "Bad scratching" is just one drop in the ocean of quirky campaigns trying to appeal to the dabbing, fidget-spinning, meme-loving teens. However, while I’m a sucker for the odd animal video, a cat in a tracksuit does not a good ad make.

