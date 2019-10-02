Emmet McGonagle
Turkey of the Week: It's 15 years too late for this Paddy Power spot

Move along, nothing special here.

The year is 2004. Having just led Porto to Champions League victory, a fresh-faced José Mourinho struts into his first press conference as manager of Chelsea, declaring himself the "special one".

In the intervening years after his bizarre declaration, Mourinho didn't give critics many reasons to dispute his self-appointed nickname, with the now three-time Champions League-winning manager going on to work with Real Madrid and Manchester United. 

However, as someone who hasn’t followed football since 2004, I can’t help but feel this whole "special one" spiel is somewhat outdated and is a bit of a tenuous link for Paddy Power’s latest spot, "Don’t think you’re special".

There’s something sad about watching Mourinho, who was sacked by Man United in December 2018, lean in to the ludicracy of his "special life" via a series of Easter eggs detailing the highs and lows of his 19-year career as a manager.

As the man himself says in the ad: "We are all judged on results." Unfortunately, the results are less than favourable for Paddy Power on this one. 

Client Paddy Power
Title Don't think you're special
Agency VCCP

