Alex Brownsell
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: Jagermeister's attempt of irreverent fun is so near and yet so far

The spot is part-noughties Eurodance, part-Brothers Grimm and entirely baffling.

Turkey of the Week: Jagermeister's attempt of irreverent fun is so near and yet so far

The path to true irreverence is fraught with danger. Tread carefully and a brand can achieve that most precious of states: communion with the consumer. Overstep the mark, however, and you risk plumbing rare depths of dismality.

Jägermeister proudly proclaims its "irreverent identity" with a new £1m digital ad campaign, "Be the meister", targeting 18- to 24-year-olds in the build-up to Christmas. It attempts to prove those credentials with a film that is part-early-2000s Eurodance, part-Brothers Grimm and entirely baffling.

In the dead of the Berlin night, we find ashen-faced slaves armed with pickaxes hacking away at the walls of an ice cave to extract a frozen bottle of the herbal digestif. In walks supermodel Nadja Auermann to check that the beverage is being served at the optimum temperature (-18 degrees Celsius, as if you needed to ask).

Perhaps sensing that the ad has yet to reach the requisite level of surreality, Auermann exclaims "Of course it’s cold; it’s German" before moving upstairs to find revellers in a "whimsical" German nightclub. Then, in her breathiest voice, she ends with the line: "It’s good to be the meister."

Yet that shared sense of irreverent fun never materialises; so near, and yet so far. The sense of disappointment for Jägermeister must be as bitter as the taste of the putrid product for anyone actually attempting to drink it.  

Brand Jägermeister
Client Nicole Goodwin, marketing director, Mast-Jaegermeister UK
Title "Be the meister"
Agency Opperman Weiss

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'