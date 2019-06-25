Turkey of the Week: Kapten, date rape is no laughing matter

According to YouGov research, half (48%) of men say they have never felt unsafe on a first date. Sadly, yet unsurprisingly, this figure falls to just 13% for women.

Carrying an impromptu weapon in a handbag or having a friend to contact in case the date becomes uncomfortable are among the very real tactics that some women resort to when going on a date.

Now, I’m all for satire, but to make light of this dangerous reality normalises and desensitises the seriousness of it.

So you can imagine my disgust at Kapten's latest ad from the "Get me out of here" campaign, which jokes: "When you recognise your blind date from the news… Get me out of here Kapten."

Date rape is no laughing matter and never an appropriate premise to market a taxi (or any other) service.

Brand Kapten

Agency Mr President