Turkey of the Week: Kayak takes us on a trip we'd rather avoid

Eli and Fur are the unlikely names of the two head-nodding, grinning morons in this spot showing two putative DJs and "travel pros" booking their holidays while seemingly pilled up. There’s nothing that these two won’t nod along to, all the time with a rictus grin fixed on their faces in their narcotic stupor. What’s more, they’re going to record every single sound they encounter to later mix and play back at the imaginary nightclub that exists only in their drug-addled brains.

If this is the trip, I’d hate to see the comedown.

Title Travel pros

Brand Kayak

Client Stefan Petzinger, senior vice-president, EMEA marketing

Agency In-house