Turkey of the Week: Kellogg's ad is like a never-ending bad date

If this is love, count me out.

Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut follows a young woman who turns up to a café for an online date, only to discover he looks nothing like his profile. As she tries to escape, she is sidetracked by the lure of Crunchy Nut on the buffet table, and the sound of her chomping on the cereal reveals her location to her obnoxious and dogged match. Fast-forward a few years and the unlikely pair have settled by partnering up and having children together.

There is much to dislike about this ad: from the hokey execution to terrible casting, it is cringeworthy from beginning to end. 

While I appreciate that sometimes a bowl of cereal is better company than many online dates, I don’t believe that any breakfast food could distract from such a repugnant character. The brand tried to write a love story, but it has left me with a bad taste. 

Brand Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut
Title The flattering photo
Client Isabelle Yacine, marketing director
Agency Kellogg’s One (Digitas and Leo Burnett)

