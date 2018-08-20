Daniel Farey-Jones
Turkey of the week: Kevin Bacon and Delia Smith make a bad couple in latest EE ad

This ad is one of the most contrived from EE's entire Kevin Bacon campaign.

So we’re supposed to believe that Kevin Bacon has shacked up with Delia Smith – which will come as shocking news to her husband, joint majority shareholder in Norwich City Michael Wynn-Jones, as well as the rest of the congregation at her local church. However they may find succour in that the on-air chemistry between the pair is non-existent, bordering on frosty, meaning this spot is one of the most contrived and unconvincing from the entire Kevin Bacon campaign.

Brand: EE
Title: Who says you can’t
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

