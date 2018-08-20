Turkey of the week: Kevin Bacon and Delia Smith make a bad couple in latest EE ad

So we’re supposed to believe that Kevin Bacon has shacked up with Delia Smith – which will come as shocking news to her husband, joint majority shareholder in Norwich City Michael Wynn-Jones, as well as the rest of the congregation at her local church. However they may find succour in that the on-air chemistry between the pair is non-existent, bordering on frosty, meaning this spot is one of the most contrived and unconvincing from the entire Kevin Bacon campaign.

Brand: EE

Title: Who says you can’t

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi