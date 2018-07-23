Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the week: Key's musical spot puts the 'eek' in equity release

People who complain about having to work into their late 60s should watch this ad right now, because retirement doesn't get any more scary than this.

Set against the backdrop of a nightmarish suburban cul-de-sac, a family of zombies conspires to revive Right Said Fred – an ancient ditty from the 60s – but with a cruel twist: Fred needs money quick to pay for his scrounging offspring. 

With all the charm and subtlety of a wooden stake, this minute-long musical spot bombards the viewer with lyrics about Mr and Mrs Middle Class’s rationale for why they are releasing their home equity and how they’re going to do it. 

Just when you’ve realised you haven’t been listening, the family from hell graduates from synchronised brochure-swapping and group tea-drinking to full-on line-dancing in the street. Yikes.

Brand: Key
Client: Chris Bibby, chief marketing officer; and Hugh Longland, director of brand and advertising
Creative Agency: McCann Manchester 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

July 23, 2018

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
How to measure what matters: WATCH

Promoted

July 23, 2018

How to measure what matters: WATCH