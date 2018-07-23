Turkey of the week: Key's musical spot puts the 'eek' in equity release

Set against the backdrop of a nightmarish suburban cul-de-sac, a family of zombies conspires to revive Right Said Fred – an ancient ditty from the 60s – but with a cruel twist: Fred needs money quick to pay for his scrounging offspring.

With all the charm and subtlety of a wooden stake, this minute-long musical spot bombards the viewer with lyrics about Mr and Mrs Middle Class’s rationale for why they are releasing their home equity and how they’re going to do it.

Just when you’ve realised you haven’t been listening, the family from hell graduates from synchronised brochure-swapping and group tea-drinking to full-on line-dancing in the street. Yikes.

Brand: Key

Client: Chris Bibby, chief marketing officer; and Hugh Longland, director of brand and advertising

Creative Agency: McCann Manchester