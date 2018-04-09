Simon Gwynn
Turkey of the week: Lloyds beach party smells of the stables

If Lloyds had a horse for every problem with this ad, they'd have this ad.

Although it’s a decade since bankers wrecked the world economy, people have not forgiven them, and probably never will. The idea that most of us could have a profound emotional relationship with our bank is absurd. While that’s not specific to Lloyds, the tone deafness of this slab of empty symbolism is especially egregious.

Sure it has horses, and people love horses. Red Rum, Black Beauty, Silver, War Horse, Mr Ed, BoJack Horseman… the list could go on. The thing is, Lloyds’ horses signify nothing. And putting them on a beach merely makes me want a pint of Guinness.

The message here is meant to be that Lloyds is there for its customers, regardless of life stage, regardless of who they are. We’re to deduce this from the diverse cast of the ad. Let me be clear: this is a good thing. As someone who has a brother with Down’s Syndrome, it means a lot to me personally to see people like him represented in advertising. But when a diverse cast is offered in place of a worthwhile creative idea, which is what seems to be happening here, I start to think (shudder) that maybe Justin Tindall had a point.

The agency and brand can do better, as their Channel 4 Diversity in Action-winning idea from February proved. But this particular outing is, frankly, horseshit. Olive’s late '90s trance classic You’re not alone deserves better than this.


Brand: Lloyds Bank
Title: The running of the horses
Agency: Adam & Eve/DDB
Client: Catherine Kehoe, managing director for brands and marketing

