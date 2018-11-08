Yasmin Arrigo
Turkey of the Week: Louis Walsh and co are lacking the elf factor

It's small, it's irritating and it has no sartorial flair whatsoever. No Louis Walsh, I don't mean you, I mean that elf you've somehow been convinced to flog.

Oh, Louis Walsh. For 13 years, Saturday primetime telly slots featured you in the run-up to Christmas. Sure, you were always second fiddle to some bloke in high trousers, but that is no excuse for making a seasonal return to the screens with this joyless spot promoting a toy elf.  

Unfortunately, there is no "elf factor" here – not in the slow pace, the sound nor the opening shots, parodying charity ads for those who shouldn’t be forgotten at this time of year. That aside, for a toy brand that aims to be cheeky and witty, this ad ultimately fails to deliver on the giggles.

I really want to like this – I’m in the target market, with a tiny tribe at home who have been singing Christmas carols since the summer holidays came to a close. I should surely be desensitised to these annoying, little elves. This spot should fill me with the joy of the Christmas season to come and have me reaching for my festive shopping list. But sorry, Louis, it doesn’t – and, frankly, I just want it to elf off.

Brand Elves Behavin’ Badly
Agency Taylor Herring
Client Paul Beverley, managing director, PMS International 

